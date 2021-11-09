Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.10 million. On average, analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $542.73 million, a P/E ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

In other news, Director Zachary E. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,274.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 23,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $311,661.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 53,331 shares of company stock valued at $702,629. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alta Equipment Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 249.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 282,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.87% of Alta Equipment Group worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

