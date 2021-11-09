Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.320-$-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $525 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.07 million.Alteryx also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.020-$0.020 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.02. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $140.36.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alteryx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.67.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $183,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,275. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

