Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.020-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $163 million-$168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.66 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.270 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.16. 654,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,958. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.02.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $355,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,727,275 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

