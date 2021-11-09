Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at TD Securities

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATUS. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.43.

ATUS stock opened at $17.54 on Monday. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.46.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,890. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

