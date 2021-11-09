Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

AMADY opened at $72.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.18. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $58.34 and a 1 year high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.