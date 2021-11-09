Amalgamated Bank Acquires 2,698 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 48.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Okta to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $257.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.77. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.08 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total transaction of $841,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $3,205,085.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,337 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

