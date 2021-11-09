Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 398.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,519 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.38%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

