Amalgamated Bank Buys 67,840 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,840 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.