Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 26.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 151.6% in the second quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 187,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after buying an additional 113,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LPSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

