Amalgamated Bank Purchases 17,684 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,841 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 173.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 40.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 17.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $126,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,137,888 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.49. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.39 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

