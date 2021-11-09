Amalgamated Bank Purchases 26,441 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,441 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Aramark by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Aramark by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Aramark by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Aramark by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Aramark has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -40.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Barclays downgraded Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

