Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.98 EPS

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.01) earnings per share.

AMBC stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ambac Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $809.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

