Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.98 EPS

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.01) earnings per share.
AMBC stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ambac Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $809.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.46.
Ambac Financial Group Company Profile
