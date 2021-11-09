AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.70) earnings per share.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.25. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $72.62.

In other news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $2,164,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,852 shares of company stock worth $7,885,605 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMC Entertainment stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,283,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of AMC Entertainment worth $72,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. Macquarie cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.92.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

