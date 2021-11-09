Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 84.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Amdocs by 12.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 24,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $76.22 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $59.21 and a one year high of $82.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average of $77.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

