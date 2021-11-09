Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $974.41 million.Amdocs also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.110-$5.310 EPS.

Shares of DOX traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.87. 885,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,260. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $59.72 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

