Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.880-$5.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.

Several research firms have commented on AMED. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.33.

Shares of AMED traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,247. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.05. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $137.82 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amedisys stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 341.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,246 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Amedisys worth $32,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

