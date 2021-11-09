América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management reduced its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,750 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in América Móvil by 1,085.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 41.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 41.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMX shares. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

América Móvil stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,162. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.1974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 2%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

