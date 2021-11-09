American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

NASDAQ:AFIN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 30,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,788. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72. American Finance Trust has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFIN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $66,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Finance Trust (AFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.