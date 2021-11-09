American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AOUT shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski acquired 4,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,080.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOUT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth $968,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth $6,132,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $3,549,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $326.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

