American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

APEI traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,030. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $465.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Public Education stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of American Public Education worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

