American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,884 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American Shared Hospital Services were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.04.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

