American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Announces Earnings Results

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

American Vanguard stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,277. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.39. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $537.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, insider Ulrich Trogele bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Vanguard by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 64,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.