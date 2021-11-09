American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

AWK opened at $169.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.27.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

