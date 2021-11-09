Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ames National were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ames National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. 22.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATLO opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.77. Ames National Co. has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Ames National’s payout ratio is presently 41.77%.

Ames National Profile

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

