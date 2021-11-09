Amundi Acquires Shares of 4,503 Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Amundi bought a new position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $120.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $72.49 and a 12 month high of $123.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.40%.

TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a "c+" rating to a "b+" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

