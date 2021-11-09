Amundi Invests $283,000 in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 99,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stepan by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stepan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,737,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Stepan during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCL opened at $128.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Stepan has a 12 month low of $109.08 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.63 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

