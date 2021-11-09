Amundi Invests $305,000 in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,218 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZD. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,230 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Ziff Davis by 1,254.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 212,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,212,000 after purchasing an additional 196,700 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ziff Davis by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,434,000 after purchasing an additional 106,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Ziff Davis by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 735,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,126,000 after purchasing an additional 92,143 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

In other Ziff Davis news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $131.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.50.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.