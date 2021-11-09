Amundi Invests $737,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $322.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $230.94 and a 52-week high of $323.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.90.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

