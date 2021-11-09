Amundi Makes New $348,000 Investment in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,756,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,134,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,346 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $144.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.14 and a 52 week high of $147.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.95%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

