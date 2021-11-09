Amundi Purchases New Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 163.6% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 110,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 68,633 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,281,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,035,000 after buying an additional 28,672 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in nVent Electric by 7.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,072,000 after buying an additional 420,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,228,000 after acquiring an additional 30,962 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

NYSE NVT opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.