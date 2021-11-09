Amundi Takes $574,000 Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.71.

Shares of CRSP opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.09. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $89.55 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.41.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

