Analysts Anticipate Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Post $2.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34. Kadant posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $7.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $7.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KAI. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE KAI traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.68. 16,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kadant has a 12 month low of $124.91 and a 12 month high of $236.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

In other Kadant news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 1,900 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $388,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 3,965 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $816,829.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,090 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Kadant by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after acquiring an additional 162,525 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,356,000 after acquiring an additional 62,053 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kadant by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 43,243 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,783,000 after acquiring an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kadant by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

