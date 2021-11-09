Analysts Anticipate SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SOPHiA Genetics.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

SOPH stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,933. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.81. SOPHiA Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOPH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,402,000.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

