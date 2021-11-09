Analysts Expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to Announce $1.88 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $2.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $12.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $13.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.65. 61,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,777. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

