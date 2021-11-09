Analysts Expect iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for iSun’s earnings. iSun reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iSun will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iSun.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. iSun had a negative return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 12.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISUN. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on iSun from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised iSun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISUN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iSun by 134.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 137,303 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in iSun in the second quarter valued at about $1,288,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iSun in the first quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iSun in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in iSun in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

ISUN stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 306,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,380. The company has a market capitalization of $78.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. iSun has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

