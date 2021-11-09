Analysts Expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will post $1.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the highest is $2.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 million to $13.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.12 million, with estimates ranging from $320,000.00 to $12.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 26.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,443,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,015,000 after buying an additional 2,799,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,837,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after buying an additional 205,326 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 4,081,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,919,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,921,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 120.9% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 734,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 401,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 17,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

