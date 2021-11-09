Analysts Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Billion

Analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will announce $6.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.41 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $5.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year sales of $25.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.24 billion to $25.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.69 billion to $29.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

NYSE:PAG opened at $110.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $114.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.