Analysts Expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Trupanion posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.80.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $123.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.34 and a beta of 1.98. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $128.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.73.

In other news, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $25,587.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,178. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,565,000 after purchasing an additional 608,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,873,000 after acquiring an additional 96,272 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,966,000 after buying an additional 163,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 17.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,817,000 after acquiring an additional 182,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,101,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

