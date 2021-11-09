Analysts Expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to Post $5.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will report earnings of $5.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.93. Willis Towers Watson Public reported earnings of $5.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year earnings of $13.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $13.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.82 to $14.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WLTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.59.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at $235,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth about $3,595,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.10. The stock had a trading volume of 22,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,490. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $194.12 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.62 and its 200 day moving average is $236.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.74.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

