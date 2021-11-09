Analysts Offer Predictions for LHC Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for LHC Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LHCG. Cowen lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.73.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $146.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 27,473.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,158,000 after buying an additional 279,407 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter worth $17,969,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 31.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,382,000 after buying an additional 87,246 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 593,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,173,000 after buying an additional 75,651 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth about $14,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

