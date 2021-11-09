Analysts Offer Predictions for NN, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for NN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NN’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. NN had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NNBR. TheStreet downgraded NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. NN has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $246.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in NN by 16.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,296,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 598,449 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NN by 2,110.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 356,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 340,046 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN during the second quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NN in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,483,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NN in the second quarter valued at $1,429,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

