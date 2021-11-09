Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) recently:

11/3/2021 – Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/1/2021 – Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/16/2021 – Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/15/2021 – Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,685. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,718.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

