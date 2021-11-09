Analysts Set AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) PT at $43.83

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOCIF. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

OTCMKTS:AOCIF traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.99. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.