Analysts Set BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Price Target at $18.00

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

BTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $161,563.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark L. Shifke bought 28,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $288,046.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 190,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,895.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BTRS by 82.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,998 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $59,541,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $40,787,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BTRS by 102.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,516,000 after buying an additional 2,543,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $23,152,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.37. BTRS has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that BTRS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

