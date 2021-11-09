Analysts Set Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Target Price at $72.80

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of KTB traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $59.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,619. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.22. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The company had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $21,557,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 162.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,905,000 after acquiring an additional 437,384 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 270,046 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.