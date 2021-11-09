Analysts Set Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Target Price at $58.71

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,133.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 323.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 134,038 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.35. 1,322,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $66.87.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

