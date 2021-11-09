Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lundin Mining (LUN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lundin Mining (TSE: LUN):

11/1/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$11.90 to C$12.20. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/28/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

10/19/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$12.50.

10/13/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$13.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$11.50.

10/8/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$15.30 price target on the stock, down previously from C$17.00.

10/7/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$15.30 to C$17.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$14.00 to C$9.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.50 to C$12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$11.50 to C$10.70. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$15.30 to C$9.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50.

9/10/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE LUN traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,226. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.44. The stock has a market cap of C$7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.57. Lundin Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$8.54 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,069,594.51. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,420.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

