Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lundin Mining (LUN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lundin Mining (TSE: LUN):
- 11/1/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$11.90 to C$12.20. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2021 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/28/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.
- 10/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$13.00.
- 10/19/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$12.50.
- 10/13/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$13.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$11.50.
- 10/8/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$15.30 price target on the stock, down previously from C$17.00.
- 10/7/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$15.30 to C$17.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$14.00 to C$9.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.50 to C$12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$11.50 to C$10.70. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/22/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$15.30 to C$9.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/14/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50.
- 9/10/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/10/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/10/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of TSE LUN traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,226. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.44. The stock has a market cap of C$7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.57. Lundin Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$8.54 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,069,594.51. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,420.
Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.