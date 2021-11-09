Analyzing Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) & Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) and Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arcus Biosciences and Cara Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences $77.52 million 31.99 -$122.86 million ($2.24) -15.51 Cara Therapeutics $135.08 million 6.39 $8.41 million $0.16 107.69

Cara Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Arcus Biosciences. Arcus Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arcus Biosciences and Cara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences -213.68% -34.30% -23.25% Cara Therapeutics 10.88% 4.12% 3.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.4% of Arcus Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Cara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Arcus Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Cara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Arcus Biosciences has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Arcus Biosciences and Cara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00 Cara Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.76%. Cara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 48.96%. Given Arcus Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arcus Biosciences is more favorable than Cara Therapeutics.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics beats Arcus Biosciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain. The company was founded by Derek T. Chalmers, Michael E. Lewis, and Frederique Menzaghi on July 2, 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

