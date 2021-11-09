Analyzing DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) and Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) and Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of DT Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Western Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Western Midstream Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DT Midstream and Western Midstream Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DT Midstream $754.00 million 6.29 $312.00 million N/A N/A Western Midstream Partners $2.77 billion 3.28 $527.01 million $2.55 8.62

Western Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than DT Midstream.

Dividends

DT Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Western Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Western Midstream Partners pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Midstream Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Western Midstream Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares DT Midstream and Western Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DT Midstream N/A N/A N/A Western Midstream Partners 33.76% 31.96% 8.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DT Midstream and Western Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DT Midstream 0 3 6 0 2.67 Western Midstream Partners 0 2 10 0 2.83

DT Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $54.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.77%. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $22.89, suggesting a potential upside of 4.09%. Given DT Midstream’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DT Midstream is more favorable than Western Midstream Partners.

Summary

Western Midstream Partners beats DT Midstream on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc. offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers ancillary services, including water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Detroit, Michigan. As of July 1, 2021, DT Midstream, Inc. operates independently of DTE Energy Company.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

