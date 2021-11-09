Analyzing Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED)

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Nuwellis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Trimedyne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nuwellis and Trimedyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -206.57% -74.40% -64.71% Trimedyne N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nuwellis and Trimedyne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trimedyne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nuwellis currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 342.26%. Given Nuwellis’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Trimedyne.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuwellis and Trimedyne’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $7.44 million 2.74 -$15.84 million ($10.67) -0.19 Trimedyne N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trimedyne has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuwellis.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About Trimedyne

Trimedyne, Inc. manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties. The company also provides 80 watt and 30 watt holmium lasers, and side firing laser needles to treat herniated or ruptured spinal discs. In addition, it engages in the provision of services, and rental of lasers and other medical equipment to hospitals and surgery centers on a fee-per-case basis. The company operates in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. It markets its products through commission sales representatives in the United States and independent distributors internationally. Trimedyne, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Irvine, California.

